Quebec aerospace firm Pratt & Whitney Canada produces 100,000th engine

May 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC—Quebec-based aerospace engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has this month manufactured its 100,000th engine.

P&WC has 60,000 in-service engines operated by 12,300 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, logging 730 million flight hours for humanitarian missions, emergency medical services, search and rescue, and commercial transportation.

P&WC has built engines for EMS helicopters in China, and powered the C-295 turboprop, used by the Canadian Armed Forces for search-and-rescue missions.

In November, 2016, P&WC delivered the PT6A engine, an innovation the manufacturer dubbed at the time as the most powerful and fuel efficient engine on the general aviation market. The PT6A has been used for 128 different applications since its introduction.

The firm has built regional turboprop engines for over 30 years, and is also involved in the light business jet market—powering the Gulfstream G500 and G600.

P&WC is now building auxiliary power units for commercial aircraft as well.

In January, 2016, P&WC was 10 years ahead of schedule in repaying about $1 billion in loans from the Quebec and federal governments.