Olymel starts work on $8M expansion at Montreal area poultry plant

November 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que.—Construction has begun on an $8 million expansion project at an Olymel LP processing plant outside Montreal.

The pork and poultry company said Nov. 22 it has started adding 14,000 sq. ft. of floor space to its Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu poultry facility, which produces a range of chicken and turkey products.

The project also includes the purchase of new equipment for chicken de-boning and cooking.

Overall, the plant upgrades are expected to create 40 new jobs.

“This $8 million investment in our St-Jean-sur-Richelieu plant will make us more efficient and further diversify our operations,”Réjean Nadeau, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Nadeau added that the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu upgrades are the latest of several Olymel investments in its poultry business. It completed work on a $30 million expansion in Brampton, Ont. earlier this month and set aside $14 million to upgrade its Berthierville, Que. plant last week.

The company expects to compete the upgrades at the Montreal area by April.