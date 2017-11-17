Olymel invests $14M to retrofit poultry plant in Berthierville, Que.

November 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que.—Meat processing firm Olymel LP is investing $14 million to retrofit one of its poultry plants northeast of Montreal.

The company said Nov. 16 it plans to redevelop a section of its Berthierville, Que. facility and install a new CO2 bird anaesthesia system, a technology used to stun birds ahead of the slaughtering process.

The new stunning method is expected to increase the facility’s production capacity while also improving animal welfare and creating a better environment for workers.

Olymel also said it plans to install the new CO2 anaesthesia system at two other poultry plants in New Brunswick by the end of 2019.

The Berthierville plant currently processes about one million chickens each month and employs approximately 425 workers.

Olymel expects to complete the upgrades by next fall.