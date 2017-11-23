Canadian electronics firm Celestica expands Romanian manufacturing plant

November 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Celestica Inc. has completed a major expansion project at its manufacturing plant in eastern Europe.

The Canadian company, which makes printed circuit assemblies at the Oradea, Romania facility, said the project will add 9,000 square metres (nearly 100,000 sq. ft.) of floor-space to the site.

It did not release the value of the investment.

“Over the last 13 years, Celestica’s operation in Oradea has become central to our global footprint and to driving flexibility, quality and greater value for our customers,” said Rob Schormans, senior vice-president of Operations for Advanced Technology Solutions at Celestica. “Our continued investment in Oradea reflects our commitment to the local community and to our highly skilled workforce.”

Along with making printed circuits and other assemblies, the plant provides after-market service and direct shipments for Celestica’s European clients. The company said the expansion is largely a result of a growing customer base in markets such as smart energy and healthtech.