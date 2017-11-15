Olymel invests $30M in expansion at two Brampton, Ont. plants

November 15, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com

BRAMPTON, Ont.—Meat processing company Olymel LP has added to its Toronto-area manufacturing footprint with upgrades at one Brampton, Ont. plant and the acquisition of a second nearby facility.

The Quebec-based company said Nov. 15 it has wrapped up work on a $30 million scale-up project designed to boost the company’s processing capacity for breaded poultry products such as chicken nuggets and chicken strips.

The project added a fourth breading line at Olymel’s Orenda poultry plant in Brampton and brought in higher performance equipment.

Meanwhile, the $30 million investment covered the acquisition and redevelopment of a nearby Brampton manufacturing facility. The company’s new Westwyn plant translates to an additional 50,000 square feet of floor space.

The project also created 100 new jobs in the fast-growing city northwest of Toronto.

“This major investment and the operational reorganization in the Ontario poultry sector were necessary for Olymel to continue to develop its markets, particularly in the breaded poultry products segment, whose popularity shows no signs of slowing,” Réjean Nadeau, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The company said the new Westwyn facility will also give it space to expand in the future.