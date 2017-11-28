Company fined $313K after worker killed by falling crane at Brampton, Ont. work site

November 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—A Ontario construction company and two of its employees have been fined a combined $313,000 for a 2015 incident that killed a worker in Brampton, Ont.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the incident took place at the site of a new community centre and library on the northeast edge of the city and involved a falling crane.

Forma-Con Construction, officially known as 1428508 Ontario Ltd., has been contracted to provide formwork and case cement for project.

With construction underway, Andry Sokhan, the crane operator contacted his supervisor Gordon Graham, telling him the crane was a danger. Graham said it should be shut down if it posed a danger, but the crane was not taken out of service or repaired and continued to be used.

12 days later, the crane was being used to move aluminum joints, but when the operator began lowering the boom, the crane tipped over. The boom hit a nearby worker, who died on-scene.

The company faces a $285,000 fined for the incident. Graham, the supervisor, was fined $15,000 and Sokhan, the crane operator, was fined $13,000.