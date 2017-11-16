Brampton, Ont. fabricator fined after worker injured by falling steel beams

November 16, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—A Greater Toronto Area steel fabricator has been fined $70,000 for a workplace injury at its manufacturing plant in Brampton, Ont.

The court decision relates to a July 2016 incident at Steelcon Fabrication Inc.’s plant on Progress Court.

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker was loading steel beams onto a flat-bed trailer using an overhead crane when the accident occurred. To ensure the beams were stacked correctly for transport, the worker needed to insert wooden blocks between each beam. The worker’s supervisor, however, did not give any specific instructions or training on how to accomplish this task.

While fastening a chain around a pile of beams to get them ready to insert a wooden block, the pile shifted, tipped over and fell on the worker, leading to critical injuries. The worker was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Steelcon was fined for failing to ensure the materials were stored correctly.