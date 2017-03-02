Panamera Sport Turismo ready to rock 2017 Geneva Motor Show

March 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.— Porsche is expanding the Panamera family.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is celebrating its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, an event that will be open to the public from Mar. 9 to 19.

Four different versions of the Sport Turismo will be on display at the Swiss auto show: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo.

The Sport Turismo employs all the innovations introduced in the Panamera line in 2016: the digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit, adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist, rear axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control electronic roll stabilization system.

All four models in this new line are also equipped with Porsche Traction Management, an all-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch.

The Sport Turismo is the first Panamera to feature three rear seats, and it has an adaptive spoiler that automatically adjusts based on driving speed.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is available to order now and set to arrive in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Prices start at $109,700 for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo (330 hp), $118,600 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (462 hp), $124,500 for the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo (440 hp) and $175,600 for the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo (550 hp).