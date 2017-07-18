Siemens to close Ontario turbine blade manufacturing plant, cut 340 jobs

July 18, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

OAKVILLE, Ont.—Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is closing its Tillsonburg, Ont. turbine blade manufacturing plant by early next year.

The decision will put 206 out of work immediately, while the plant’s additional 134 employees will be laid off by the beginning of 2018.

“This was a very difficult decision that was taken only after assessing all the options,” David Hickey, head of the company’s Canadian operations, said in a statement. “We have a great team of employees at the plant who have produced quality work for the last six years, and we sincerely appreciate all their efforts. However, the harsh reality is that, in order to remain competitive, we must constantly evaluate our global manufacturing footprint. ”

The company blamed “dramatic changes” in the global wind market that have led to increased competition and cost pressures.

Siemens said the shutdown will be conducted in phases throughout the rest of the year.