Series of blasts at Czech machinery plant injure 18

February 23, 2017

by The Associated Press, with files from CanadianManufacturing.com Staff

PRAGUE, Czech Republic—Officials say explosions in a Czech machinery plant have injured at least 18 people.

Police spokeswoman Hana Kaizarova says the first explosion occurred around 11 a.m. eastern time (1000 GMT) in a production hall and a number of others followed, making it difficult for rescuers to access the site in the Policske Strojirny A.S. factory near the town of Policka, some 150 kilometres east of Prague.

Kaizarova says it is not immediately clear what material exploded. She says authorities have not discovered any fatalities.

The company’s website says the plant makes pneumatic components for doors found on mass transit vehicles. The website also claims the factory has achieved several modern manufacturing standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and COS 051622 (AQAP 2110), as well as ISO / TS 1694 for automotive products.

Pavel Svoboda, the head of the regional rescue service, says at least three rescuers have been injured. Authorities have warned the public to avoid the area.