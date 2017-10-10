B.C. bus maker Grande West wins $40M order from U.S. distributor

October 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—West Coast bus manufacturer Grande West Transportation Group Inc. has won an order for 100 of its midsize Vicinity buses from Georgia-based distributor Alliance Bus Group.

The company disclosed the deal Oct. 10 and said it is worth more than $40 million.

“This order is a reaffirmation of our advancing momentum in the U.S. market,” William Trainer, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Grande West signed a manufacturing agreement with the Atlanta-based company, a deal it said made it Buy America compliant. Though based outside of Vancouver, Grande West sourcing its bus components from across North America, Asia and Europe.

The Canadian company plans to begin delivering the new buses to Alliance in December and expects to ship about 10 per month.