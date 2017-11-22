Cyclone Manufacturing earns top honour as Ontario’s 2017 Exporter of the Year

November 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario aerospace firm Cyclone Manufacturing Inc. took home the top prize at the 2017 Ontario Export Awards, an annual event that honours some of the province’s most successful businesses that forge out beyond the Canadian border into the international marketplace.

Cyclone, which builds aircraft components for the world’s largest plane makers, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Lockheed Martin, edged out more than 25 finalists at this year’s awards gala at Mississauga, Ont.’s International Centre Nov. 21.

“It’s a big accomplishment for the team,” said Daniel Dobrjanski, the company’s vice-president of Business Development, at the event. “It takes a lot of dedication, sacrifices and a lot of sleepless nights.”

“We are competing against Mexico, against China, against India—a lot of the low-cost locations—so one of the main challenges is to be competitive in front of the OEM and the large Tier 1,” he added. “But leveraging that with the employees that we have and having a very integrated manufacturing process is how we actually win that work with the large OEMs.”

Based in Mississauga, the company has gone from a small family business renting space on the west end of Toronto in the mid-1960s to a major international aerospace components manufacturer with hundreds of employees. It opened its first international production plant in Poland in 2013, but the majority of its manufacturing footprint remains in Ontario.

Earlier this year, Cyclone started work on a $65 million expansion at one of its plants in the Toronto suburbs. It expects the addition of new processing lines and 80,000 extra sq. ft. of production space to translate to 132 new Ontario jobs.

Along with adding to its Ontario operations, Cyclone said it’s set its sights on landing new contracts with new customers around the world over the next few years. The company pointed to South Korea specifically as one market it has been working hard to add to its list of customers.

Cyclone led the roster of 11 winners at this year’s Ontario Export Awards.

A full list of winners for categories such as Clean Technology, Transportation Equipment and Leadership, is available here.

Presented by CanadianManufacturing.com and Plant, the Ontario Export Awards honour some of the province’s most innovative companies that take fresh approaches to business overseas while making a substantial contribution to Ontario’s economy.

The 2017 awards were sponsored by HSBC Bank Canada and SYSPRO Canada, among others.