11 Ontario firms excelling abroad honoured at the 2017 Ontario Export Awards

November 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—11 ambitious, highly-innovative Ontario companies with their sights set pushing into new global markets took home awards honouring their commitment to international growth and continued expansion across the province at the 2017 Ontario Export Awards.

Mississauga, Ont.-based Cyclone Manufacturing Inc. took home the top honour as the 2017 Ontario Exporter of the Year, as well as the sector award for Manufacturing & Resources (Large Manufacturer).

10 other companies distanced themselves from a competitive field of more than 25 finalists to earn Ontario Export Awards in a diverse set of categories, including Clean Technology, Transportation Equipment and Leadership.

A complete list of the winners:

Clean Technology: GreenMantra Recycling Technologies Ltd.

GreenMantra Technologies is a specialty chemical company that produces a variety of waxes and chemicals using recycled waste plastics such as grocery bags and plastic film. While focused mainly on the U.S. market, the company is experiencing phenomenal export growth and broadening its horizons to include Europe and India.

Consumer Products & Technology: SRB Technologies (Canada) Inc.

SRB Technologies manufactures and exports self-powered emergency lighting for the aerospace, military, industrial and commercial products sectors. Its products use sealed glass capsules containing radioactive gas and its facility is a Class 1B nuclear substance processing facility.

Food, Beverage, & Agriculture: Kii Naturals

Kii Naturals is an artisan snack maker focusing on baking artisanal crisps that sources many of its core ingredients from Ontario farmers, and outsources its packaging and shipping requirements to Ontario firms.

Manufacturing & Resources (Small Manufacturer): Pack-Smart Inc.

Pack-Smart engineers and manufactures modular, integrated and automated production equipment for the packaging sector.

Manufacturing & Resources (Medium Manufacturer): Senstar Corp.

Senstar engineers and manufactures perimeter intrusion detection sensors used by militaries, border services, correctional institutions and oil and gas firms. It also recently acquired a video management and analytics company.

Manufacturing & Resources (Large Manufacturer): Cyclone Manufacturing Inc.

Cyclone is a “Tier I” vertically integrated manufacturer and final finisher of precision specialty components and sub-assemblies for the aircraft, aerospace and defense industries.

Services: kubik inc.

kubik designs, fabricates and installs custom kiosks, exhibits and environments for retail customers, institutions, museums and events, such as the Canadian International AutoShow.

Transportation Equipment: FleetCarma

FleetCarma has developed a telematics technology platform that monitors and models electric vehicle use, delivering data to optimize EV fleet policy.

Emerging Exporter: Interaxon Inc.

Interaxon designs and manufactures Muse, a brain-sensing headband that aids meditation and provides realtime audio and visual feedback through a smartphone app.

Global Reach: ClimateWorx International Inc.

ClimateWorx researches, designs, manufactures and services climate control technology for data centres and vital commercial and industrial applications.

Leadership: PolyCorp Ltd.

Polycorp designs and manufactures engineered elastomeric polymer products that protect against corrosion, abrasion, impact, noise and vibration problems in the rail, mining and industrial segments.