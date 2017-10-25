2017 Ontario Export Awards finalists announced, ahead of November awards gala

October 25, 2017

by CMO staff

TORONTO—The 2017 Ontario Export Awards finalists have been announced.

The awards recognize leadership and success in exporting, covering many areas of Ontario’s economy. Winners of the awards will be announced at a luncheon gala on November 21, 2017 at the International Centre in Toronto.

The overall Exporter of the Year winner and the Leadership Winner will be selected from this group of finalists. A Global Reach Award, recognizing an exporter who is demonstrating success with forging international trade links, will also be presented.

The 2017 adjudication panel selected the following finalists, for their strong exporting performance and growth:

Clean Technology:

GreenMantra Recycling Technologies Ltd.

Silfab Solar Inc.

TECTA-PDS

Consumer Products & Technology:

Brouwer Kesmac

Gracious Living Innovations Inc.

SRB Technologies (Canada) Inc.



Food, Beverage, & Agriculture:

Kii Naturals

Surati Sweet Mart Ltd.

TWI Foods Inc.

Manufacturing & Resources (Small Manufacturer):

Dyna-Metro Inc.

Pack-Smart Inc.

WOLF Advanced Technology



Manufacturing & Resources (Medium Manufacturer):

Macrodyne Technologies Inc.

Pliteq Inc.

Senstar

Manufacturing & Resources (Large Manufacturer):

Cyclone Manufacturing Inc.

OZ Optics Limited

Paradigm Electronics Inc.

Services:

Jesse Garant Metrology Centre

kubik inc.

Switch Video

Transportation Equipment:

Cyclone Manufacturing Inc.

FleetCarma

Polycorp Ltd.

Emerging Exporter:

Everspring Farms Ltd.

Greenlid Envirosciences

Interaxon Inc.

Parking BOXX Corp.

Global Reach:

ClimateWorx International Inc.

Presented by CanadianManufacturing.com and Plant, the Ontario Export Awards are a division of the Canada Export Awards, which have been hosting provincial ceremonies in B.C. and Alberta for more than a decade. The Ontario Export Awards may be considered the province’s most prestigious awards paying tribute to the innovative approaches and contributions of Ontario export companies, and the individuals who create those success stories.

“Businesses on the 2017 Ontario Export Awards finalist list represent some of the province’s most successful and intrepid exporters,” said Tim Dimopoulos, vice-president at Annex Business Media, organizer of the awards. “From food manufacturing to transportation to consumer technology, these companies are excelling in markets in the U.S. and far beyond, using innovative approaches to overcome a range of exporting challenges. We’re pleased to work with our partners and supporters to recognize and celebrate their exporting achievements.”

For more information or to purchase tickets or tables for this year’s Ontario Export Awards, click here.

The 2017 Ontario Export Awards are sponsored by HSBC Bank Canada and SYSPRO Canada, along with Grant Thornton LLP, Machines Italia/ Italian Trade Commission, Export Development Canada (EDC), Invest Buffalo Niagara and the Province of Ontario. Association and nominating partnerships include Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC), the Canadian Food Exporters Association (CFEA), Forum for International Trade Training (FITT), Vaughan Chamber of Commerce and Sanford Holshouser.