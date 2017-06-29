Construction begins on Whirlpool distribution centre at Alberta shipping hub

June 29, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—On June 28, representatives from Whirlpool and CN broke ground on Whirlpool’s new 425,000-square-foot distribution centre, now under construction at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park in Rocky View County, Alberta.

“We are very pleased to welcome Whirlpool Canada as a major tenant in our state-of-the-art Calgary Logistics Park,” said Andrew Fuller, assistant vice-president of domestic intermodal at CN.

Fuller continued, “By locating at our Calgary Logistics Park, Whirlpool can provide customers with the supply chain and logistics flexibility they need to service their customers and increase their competitiveness.”

Opened in 2013, the Calgary Logistics Park connects customers to CN’s rail network. CN says the hub is strategically located between the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver and major cities across Canada and the U.S.

“Our new regional distribution centre at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park provides us direct connection to CN’s rail network and transportation services, allowing us to deliver our major appliances for our retail partners more efficiently and reliably,” said Stephen Stewart, director of supply chain at Whirlpool Canada.