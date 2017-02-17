New Flyer providing 300 CNG buses to Miami Transit authority for $159M

February 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—Transit bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc., announced Feb. 16 that it has been awarded a contract to build 300 40-foot Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for Miami-Dade Transit in South Florida.

The contract is valued at approximately $159 million and will be used to replace some of Miami-Dade’s older diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life.

Delivery of these buses is planned throughout 2017 and 2018.

While there are no options as part of this initial contract, Miami-Dade County may elect to add additional CNG buses in the future.

Since 2010, Miami-Dade has been a customer of New Flyer, and with the completed delivery of this order, Miami-Dade will have 346 New Flyer buses in its transit fleet.

“By upgrading our fleet with CNG buses, we’re implementing a cost-effective approach to the reduction of our dependency on petroleum-based fuel and lowering our maintenance costs,” said Alice N. Bravo, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works director.