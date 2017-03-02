PCL, Stantec win $685M contract to redevelop downtown Toronto hospital

March 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—A consortium that includes engineering firm Stantec Inc. and construction company PCL Constructors Canada Inc. has been awarded a $685 million contract to oversee construction of two new buildings at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) on Toronto’s west end.

The project is the third stage of a multi-year redevelopment plan at the hospital complex. It includes two new buildings with approximately 655,000 sq. ft. of floor space and will have room for 235 in-patient beds, as well as an emergency department and research facilities.

Under the contract, PCL will be responsible for construction, while Stantec will serve as the architect. Other members of the consortium include Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd., which will oversee development the project alongside PCL Investments Canada Inc. ENGIE Services Inc. will be the site’s facility manager.

The contract was awarded jointly by Infrastructure Ontario and CAMH following a two-year procurement process.

Construction is expected to start this fall and wrap up by spring 2020.