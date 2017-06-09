EllisDon wins $288M contract to renovate downtown Toronto hospital

June 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario construction company EllisDon Capital Inc. has won a $288.5 million contract to redevelop Mount Sinai Hospital in downtown Toronto.

Infrastructure Ontario and Sinai Health System awarded the new fixed-price contract June 9 after a two-year procurement battle that got underway in August 2015.

The large-scale project includes the renovation of the hospital’s critical care unit, as well as the expansion of its emergency department, operating rooms and inpatient areas.

EllisDon was picked from a field of four companies that reached the Request for Proposals stage. Bondfield Construction Company Ltd., PCL Constructors Canada Inc., and Walsh Canada were the other firms to submit bids.

Construction is expected to get underway shortly and the majority of the project is scheduled to be complete by fall 2022.