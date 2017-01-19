Canada’s MDA wins $3.7M contract to support NASA asteroid mission

January 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. has won a $3.7 million contract with the Canadian Space Agency to provide operational support for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to the nearby asteroid.

Under the new contract, MDA will provide engineering support for the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s laser altimeter, which will allow researchers to create a high-resolution 3D model of a near-Earth asteroid known as Bennu.

The altimeter is the CSA’s contribution to the mission and will gather ranging and topographic data of the asteroid’s surface.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched last September and it is expected to reach Bennu in late 2018. The spacecraft is designed to take up to three samples from the asteroid before returning to Earth.