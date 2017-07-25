$36B Pacific Northwest LNG megaproject not going ahead

July 25, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff, with files from The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER—Pacific Northwest LNG says it will not be proceeding with the liquefied natural gas megaproject it had planned for the West Coast.

The consortium says the decision by Petronas, Malaysia’s state oil and gas corporation, and its partners came after a careful review amid changes in market conditions.

Pacific NorthWest LNG was a liquefied natural gas export facility proposed to be situated on Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, B.C. The facility was supposed process natural gas from the Montney shale formation on the B.C.-Alberta border, gas that would be shipped to markets in Asia.

Another natural gas project, TransCanada’s North Montney Mainline pipeline expansion, was waiting on a positive final investment decision on Pacific Northwest LNG—which it was supposed to supply with gas—to proceed.

Pacific NorthWest LNG, a $36 billion project, is majority-owned by Petronas, while Japan Petroleum Export Corporation, PetroleumBrunei, IndianOil Corporation and Sinopec-China Huadian are also partners.

“We are disappointed that the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry have led us to this decision,” said Petronas’ executive vice president & CEO (Upstream) Datuk Mohd Anuar bin Taib.

Taib added, “We, along with our North Montney Joint Venture partners, remain committed to developing our significant natural gas assets in Canada and will continue to explore all options as part of our long-term investment strategy moving forward.”

This is a developing story. More to come.