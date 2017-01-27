Guelph Manufacturing kicks off $8.7M expansion, will create 31 jobs

January 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GUELPH, Ont.—An auto parts supplier based just west of Toronto in Guelph, Ont. is scaling up its operations with an $8.7 million expansion project.

Guelph Manufacturing Group, which makes welded and stamped parts, as well as tube and wire forming for vehicle seating, plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities, allowing it to make larger parts, become more competitive and establish an in-house design engineering team.

To support the $7.8 million corporate investment, the province’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund will direct $874,800 toward the project.

The expansion is expected to create 31 new jobs, bringing the company’s payroll to more than 550 workers.

The company expects to complete the project by 2020.