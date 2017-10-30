Guelph, Ont. polymer manufacturer investing $1.7M in plant expansion

October 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

PUSLINCH, Ont.—An Ontario manufacturer that makes polymers and resins for the automotive and aerospace coatings industries, as well as the ink and plastics sectors is launching an approximately $1.7 million expansion project at its plant just south of Guelph, Ont.

HP Polymers, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Whitford Corp., plans to use the funds buy new equipment to increase capacity and add to its product lineup.

“Our new state-of-the-art equipment will help produce higher quality products at an increased speed and capacity,” Michael Coates, the company’s managing director for North America, said in a statement. “This, with the new jobs the investment generates, will help take our company to the next level servicing our customers in Ontario and beyond.”

HP Polymers will invest nearly $1.5 million in the project, while the Ontario government will invest a further $257,200.

The project is expected to create five new jobs in Puslinch, Ont.

The polymer maker plans to wrap up work on the expansion by the end of 2021.