Greenhouse Juice expanding manufacturing plant in Mississauga, Ont.

July 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—A niche juice maker is expanding its manufacturing plant in the Toronto suburbs.

Greenhouse Juice Co., a three-year-old firm that produces organic, cold-pressed juice and operates a dozen shops in the GTA, has received $6.3 million from the federal government to upgrade its operations.

The loan from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will allow the company to adopt new cold pasteurization technology at its facility. The process is expected to extend the shelf life of Greenhouse’s products without effecting their nutrition.

Along with expanding its production, the company expects the project to boost the amount of local produce it buys. Co-founder and CEO Anthony Green said the new technology will let Greenhouse buy 10-times more fruits and vegetables from Ontario farms over the next four years.