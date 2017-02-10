Cascades building biomass boilers with help of Quebec government

February 10, 2017

by Cleantech Staff

TÉMISCOUATA-SUR-LE-LAC, Que.—Cascades, a packaging provider, and Quebec government officials have announced two biomass projects to be implemented at the company’s Cabano plant, near the Quebec-New Brunswick border.

Cascades will be modifying two residual forest biomass boilers. One will be upgraded with automated controls, and the other boiler will be fitted with a new combustion chamber and combustion air preheater.

These projects will allow the plant to improve boiler operating time and efficiency, while limiting the use of another boiler that consumes heavy-fuel oil.

The improvements to the boilers will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of taking 4,000 vehicles off the road.

The projects represent a total investment of $11.3 million in the Cascades’ Containerboard Packaging–Cabano plant. Cascades will invest $6.1 million, and the Quebec government will contribute $5.2 million for the two projects.

“This investment will allow us to reduce our ecological footprint and even further improve our energy performance. Thanks to our employees’ efforts and ingenuity, Cascades already consumes 2.7 per cent less energy than the Canadian average to manufacture the same products,” said Mario Plourde, president and CEO of Cascades.

Quebec’s investment in Cascades’ biomass projects is a part of its 2030 Energy Policy, an initiative which aims to increase total renewable energy output by 25 per cent and bioenergy production by 50 percent by 2030.