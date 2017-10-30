Stantec to buy California environmental services firm North State Resources

October 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

EDMONTON—Engineering and construction firm Stantec Inc. has acquired Redding, Calif.-based North State Resources Inc. for an undisclosed price.

The Canadian company said the deal to buy the environmental consulting company closed late last week and will bolster its position in the environmental service business.

Along with Redding, the 60-person company has offices in Sacramento and Chico, Calif.

Stantec said NSR’s key areas of focus include environmental compliance and permitting in the power, transportation and water sectors. Environmental services are expected to see significant growth as jurisdictions place increased attention on enforcing regulations.

“The talent and regional reputation held by NSR is invaluable as we continually expand our capabilities to serve clients in California and throughout the Western U.S.,” Bob Gomes, Stantec’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Their talented team members will help us continually grow our environmental service capabilities in new and existing company communities.”

Stantec currently has more than 9,000 employees in the U.S.