OPP charges three truckers for accidents on Ontario highways that killed six

October 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against three truck drivers for three separate accidents on Ontario roads that left six people dead this summer between July 27 and Aug. 3.

Police say all three accidents involved a commercial transport truck crashing into the back of traffic that was either stopped or had slowed as a result of construction or a collision ahead.

“This series of horrific collisions is driver inattention at its worst and the most tragic reminder in recent history of the tremendous toll on the lives of innocent citizens when commercial transport truck drivers are not paying full attention to the road,” OPP Commissioner, Vince Hawkes, said in a statement.

Two of the collisions took place on Highway 401—one near Port Hope, the other in Chatham Kent—while the third accident happened on Highway 48 near Georgina, Ont.

Each accident resulted in two deaths in vehicles at the end of the traffic queue, police said. Four men, one woman and a 14-year-old boy were killed in the collisions and several others, including a 10-year-old boy were injured.

Two Brampton residents and one Scarborough, Ont. man are charged with multiple counts, including dangerous driving causing death, causing death by criminal negligence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.