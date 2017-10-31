Magna keeps adding to Europe operations, invests $30M in Slovakia mirror plant

October 31, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAILAUF, Germany—Two weeks after starting work on a new $100 million paint plant in Slovenia, Magna International Inc. has announced plans to spend $30 million to increase capacity at another of its European plants.

The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts company said Oct. 31 it will invest $30 million to relocate its mirror manufacturing facility in Nove mesto nad Vahom, Slovakia. The project will move the company’s existing operation to a nearby refurbished plant.

The investment is in response to higher demand at the mirror plant, which makes both exterior and interior mirrors, turn signals and puddle lights for 20 customers in 80 different locations worldwide.

Along with relocating to a larger, 300,000 sq. ft. site, Magna said the investment covers a new automated paint line. The project will create 150 new jobs.

The company expects the refurbished plant to be up and running by early 2019.