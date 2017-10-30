West Virginia warehouse fire burned for 8 days

October 30, 2017

by The Associated Press

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.—West Virginia emergency officials say a large warehouse fire is fully extinguished more than a week after it broke out.

The state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says it was informed by Lubeck Fire Chief Mark Stewart that the remainder of the fire was out at midday Sunday and that crews will check the Parkersburg warehouse for possible flare-ups over the next two days. The fire started Oct. 21.

The 130,000-square-meter property is owned by Columbia, Maryland-based Intercontinental Export Import Inc., which says on its website that it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

The Department of Environmental Protection has ordered the company to provide a detailed inventory and properly dispose of debris.