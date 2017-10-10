Samsung, Pattern Energy power up new 100 MW wind farm outside Windsor, Ont.

October 10, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

TORONTO—Turbines have begun turning at a new 100 megawatt wind project just east of Windsor, Ont.

Samsung Renewable Energy Inc. and Pattern Energy Group LP have completed construction at Belle River Wind and begun commercial operations at the site expected to power the equivalent of 35,000 Ontario homes.

The wind farm includes 40 Siemens 3.2 MW turbines, with towers built at nearby CS Wind in Windsor and blades manufactured at Siemens’ soon-to-close wind turbine blade plant in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Work at Belle River employed 235 at peak construction. It will also create 12 permanent jobs in Lakeshore, Ont.

The wind farm will sell electricity under a 20-year power purchase deal with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), Ontario’s grid operator.