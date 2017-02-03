MDA inks $8M worth of contract extensions for clients using their satellite

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., has reached agreement with three international clients to extend use of the RADARSAT-2 satellite
VANCOUVER—MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA), a global communications and information company based in Richmond B.C., announced Feb. 3 that it has signed three contract amendments with customers to provide information collected by their RADARSAT-2 satellite.
The Canadian Space Agency funded the construction and launch of this commercial satellite, which MDA owns and operates.
The RADARSAT-2 contracts, worth approximately $8 million, include:
The RADARSAT-2 satellite has global high-resolution surveillance capabilities that include a large collection capacity and high accuracy data acquisition.
The information provided by the satellite is suited to markets that require either broad-area monitoring or targeted surveillance, such as defence and security, land use management, agriculture, disaster management and natural resources.