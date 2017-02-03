MDA inks $8M worth of contract extensions for clients using their satellite

February 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA), a global communications and information company based in Richmond B.C., announced Feb. 3 that it has signed three contract amendments with customers to provide information collected by their RADARSAT-2 satellite.

The Canadian Space Agency funded the construction and launch of this commercial satellite, which MDA owns and operates.

The RADARSAT-2 contracts, worth approximately $8 million, include:

extending the provision of RADARSAT-2 information to EarthStar Inc., a subsidiary of EarthView Image Inc., up to December 31, 2021. EarthStar uses the information primarily for land monitoring and change detection

extending the provision of RADARSAT-2 information to the Norwegian Space Centre (NSC) until December 31, 2018. NSC uses the information for various maritime and terrestrial applications.

extending the provision of RADARSAT-2 information until December 31, 2018 to Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT). KSAT will use the information primarily for ship detection, oil pollution detection and ice monitoring

The RADARSAT-2 satellite has global high-resolution surveillance capabilities that include a large collection capacity and high accuracy data acquisition.

The information provided by the satellite is suited to markets that require either broad-area monitoring or targeted surveillance, such as defence and security, land use management, agriculture, disaster management and natural resources.