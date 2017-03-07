IBM and Salesforce team up to create AI for executives

March 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAN FRANCISCO—IBM and Salesforce have formed a global partnership to create a, artificial intelligence decision-making services for business.

With the partnership, AI leaders IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein will connect their platforms to offer new services in sales, marketing, and commerce.

IBM is also investing in its service capabilities for Salesforce to smooth the deployment of the partnership’s combined IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein capabilities.

The two tech powerhouses said data and insights from Salesforce Einstein will be parsed through Watson’s structured and unstructured data across several industries: including weather, healthcare, financial services and retail.

“Within a few years, every major decision—personal or business—will be made with the help of AI and cognitive technologies,” said Ginni Rometty, chairman, president and CEO of IBM. “This year we expect Watson will touch one billion people—through everything from oncology and retail to tax preparation and cars.”

“The combination of Einstein and Watson will make businesses smarter and our customers more successful,” said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce.

The IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein integration should be rolled out in the second half of 2017.