Feds invest $2.6M in Halifax firm that turns landfill waste into fuel

July 27, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

HALIFAX—A Nova Scotia company that’s developed a new process to convert municipal solid waste into clean-burning fuel and other recycled products has received $2.6 million in federal funding to scale up its technology.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) said the funds will help Sustane Technologies build a new demonstration plant southeast of Halifax in Chester, N.S.

“Sustane’s first-of-its-kind technology converts waste into useful products like synthetic diesel and recycled metal and plastic, potentially eliminating the need for landfills,” Leah Lawrence, SDTC’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

She added that the company’s technology has worldwide applications—something that could lead to export opportunities down the road.

Sustane’s president, Peter Vinall, said while traditional landfills remain the norm around the world, the company’s technology aims to change that.

“Landfilling society’s waste generates copious greenhouse gasses and fugitive leachates,” he said, adding that Sustane’s process is able to recover 90 per cent the material destined for landfills and put it to better use.

The company says the plant is expected to open next spring and will be able to process 70,000 of waste per year.