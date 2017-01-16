TransForce keeps building U.S. profile, buys last-mile medical courier

January 16, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—TFI International Inc., known as TransForce until late last year, is continuing to build its American footprint with the acquisition of last-mile medical shipping company World Courier Ground U.S.

The Canadian logistics company said Jan. 13 it had bought the courier business from AmerisourceBergen Corp. for an undisclosed price.

“World Courier Ground is a strategic fit for our Package and Courier business in the U.S. and diversifies us into the important medical last mile business,” Alain Bédard, TFI’s president and CEO, said. “This is another example of how TFI International is selectively expanding its U.S. footprint.”

Along with same-day courier services for the medical industry, World Courier offers rush shipping and warehousing services in the environmental, financial, chemical and industrial sectors.

TFI plans to leave the company’s existing management in place and operate the business under the new TForce Critical brand name.

The deal follows Transforce’s acquisition of National Fast Freight last month and the US$558 million purchase of Con-Way in October.