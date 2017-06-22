Contractor Stuart Olson awarded $110M in contracts for health facilities

June 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—Contracting firm Stuart Olson Inc. announced June 21 that its Commercial Systems Group has been awarded approximately $110 million in new contracts.

The new projects include a large health care facility in Alberta, which was recently awarded to the Commercial Systems Group and its joint venture partner. Construction of this project is expected to commence in late 2017 with completion anticipated in 2022.

The group has also been awarded a number of smaller projects, including work on a mental health and treatment facility in British Columbia and on a facility for a charitable organization in Alberta.

“The Commercial Systems Group is a market leader in the provision of technically complex data and electrical systems and these awards reflect customers’ recognition of our advanced capabilities,” said David LeMay, Stuart Olson’s president and CEO.

Lemay continued, “We are very proud to have been selected to work on a world-class health facility that will help patients and their families for decades to come. We are also pleased to see continued momentum in the approval of anticipated infrastructure projects.”