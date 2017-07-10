Quebec’s Enerlab launches $2.5M project to make insulation using iso-lignin

July 10, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

SAINT-MATHIEU-DE-BELOEIL, Que.—Enerlab 2000 Inc., an insulation manufacturer based outside Montreal, has kicked off a $2.5 million project to use a common pulp and paper industry byproduct to a make insulating and structural panels for the building products industry.

The company has developed a process to convert lignin from black liquor into iso-lignin, which can then be used to replace petroleum-based materials in thermal insulation.

With the help of a $1.3 million contribution from Natural Resources Canada, Enerlab plans to install a production line capable of manufacturing 20 million board-feet of the rigid and structural panels. The expansion project has a total value of $2.5 million, according to the federal government.

Along with making use of a common waste product, the process will allow the facility to reduce its environmental footprint and cut its raw material costs by about 20 per cent.