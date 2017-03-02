Four cleantech projects clear second round in $10M Alberta climate challenge

March 2, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

CALGARY—Four innovative cleantech companies are through to the next round of Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Grand Challenge.

The government-funded organization’s competition aims to identify and support companies developing technologies that transform carbon dioxide from an unwanted byproduct into an asset.

“Government investment in innovation is critical to accelerate the transformative technologies that Alberta, Canada and the world will need to reduce both GHG emissions and costs,” Steve MacDonald, ERA’s CEO, said in a statement.

Formerly known as the CCEMC, the ERA Grand Challenge comes to a $10 million top prize, while each of the four companies to make it to round two will get up to $3 million to accelerate their research and development efforts over the next two years.

The four winning projects announced March 1 are:

Solidia Technologies, which is developing a sustainable method for cement production and CO2 Utilization

CarbonCure Technologies, a Dartmouth, N.S. company that has a process to use carbon dioxide in concrete

Mangrove Water Technologies, which is working on a technology that would convert carbon dioxide and saline wastewater to oil and gas field chemicals and re-useable water

McGill University, for the field-deployment of a carbon dioxide transformation system powered by sunlight

The final $10 million prize will be awarded in 2019.