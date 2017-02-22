Maple Leaf Foods acquires U.S. veggie protein company for US$140M

February 22, 2017

by The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—Maple Leaf Foods has announced it will acquire an American company that makes plant-based protein foods for US$140 million and any related costs.

Maple Leaf says it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Lightlife Foods Inc., which makes vegetarian deli meats, chicken, beef, sausages and other meatless foods.

President and CEO Michael McCain said in a statement that consumers are looking for alternative protein sources and this growing market is one of Maple Leaf’s strategic growth platforms.

Lightlife’s management will continue to run the Turners Falls, Mass.-headquartered company, which will operate as a subsidiary of Maple Leaf.

The deal is subject to a U.S. regulatory review and is expected to close in March.