Car manufacturers roll out new models at International Canadian AutoShow Media Day

February 16, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The 2017 Canadian International AutoShow is here.

The biggest automotive event in Canada, from Feb. 17-26, brings the industry’s best and brightest to Toronto to show off their newest and glitziest innovations.

Prior to the action getting under way, event organizers and auto makers welcomed reporters for Media Day, Feb. 16, where industry leaders announced new models and concepts.

Here are some of the highlights of the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow’s Media Day:

Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s Alltrack Golf beat out the BMW M2 and the Hyundai Electra to win The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s 2017 Canadian Car of the Year Award. The all-wheel drive station wagon starts at $35,295.

After winning this prestigious honour, Volkswagen revealed the 2018 Tiguan. The revamped SUV has more passenger space than past models, plus 57 per cent more cargo space.

Mazda

Mazda introduced the new 2017 Mazda CX-5 crossover. This second generation compact crossover will be Mazda’s first passenger vehicle in Canada with a diesel engine, when it hits dealerships at the end of March—starting at $24,900.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin unveiled the Aston Martin-Red Bull concept hypercar AM-RB 001, a vehicle fully constructed from carbon fibre.

Production of the AM-RB 001 will be strictly limited to only 150 cars, including prototypes and track-only versions. First deliveries will commence in 2019.

Aston Martin also announced that it will be partnering with Canadian firm Multimatic of Markham, Ont., to manufacture the AM-RB001 when it goes into production.

Nissan

Nissan introduced the Vmotion 2.0 Concept. This car offers hints at the technology Nissan will introduce in years to come, to deliver on its commitment to zero emissions and zero fatalities.

Hyundai

Hyundai rolled out the 2018 Accent. Despite leading the subcompact market for the past eight years straight, the Accent received a significant redesign for 2018.

Hyundai also unveiled the Allantra GT. The five-door model will be arriving in Canadian showrooms this spring.

Subaru

After its Forester was named AJAC’s 2017 Utility of the Year, Subaru unveiled its Viziv-7 SUV Concept. The mid-sized vehicle is expected to be on the market in 2018.

Volvo

Volvo revealed the new V90 R Design. The fourth and final model in the V90 lineup, the R Design boasts a new look and comes on a sport chassis.

BMW

BMW introduced the new 5 Series, including the 540i, the M760Li, the 530e and the M550i—which can reach 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat.

On the MINI side, the new MINI Countryman was introduced in a plug-in hybrid version.

Infiniti

The QX50 Concept is a mid-size premium crossover that incorporates Infiniti’s future autonomous drive support technologies.

Audi

Audi premiered four new cars, including the turbo charged SQ5, the TTRS coupe, the R8 Spyder and, for the first time in Canada, an RS3 sedan.

Audi’s sales in Canada climbed 14 percent over the past year.

Lexus

Lexus pulled the wraps off the hydrogen-fueled LF-FC Concept and the subcompact UX Concept. These cars will let drivers activate certain functions with simple hand gestures.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz unveiled three new models, the Electric Drive Coupe, the AMG GT C Roadster, and the AMG GT R Coupe with its ‘Green Hell’ paint job.

These three offerings, new to the Canadian market, have sold more than 48,000 units worldwide.

Toyota

The 2018 Camry received a substantial redesign.

Cadillac

Cadillac revealed two new vehicles, including the Escala concept and CT6 EV.

GMC

GMC unveiled its 2018 Terrain. It’s the first GMC vehicle to sport a new push button shifter that frees up more console space.

Kia

Two new sedans from Kia will soon be hitting the streets of Canada, including the 2018 Stinger. The Stinger is the company’s first all-wheel drive sedan and its fastest production car. Also introduced today was the Cadenza.

Jaguar

Jaguar presented its F-TYPE 400 Sport.

Canada is Jaguar’s fifth largest market in the world.

Genisis

Genesis presented its New York Concept, revealing a sedan with a low, swept-back profile.

Genesis also revealed that it will open two boutique sales centres in the Greater Toronto Area in 2017 and 31 locations across Canada by 2021.

Porsche

Porsche presented two models: the Macan Turbo Performance Package, a souped-up 440 horsepower version of the SUV, and the 911 GT3 Cup, a newly designed racer with a 4-litre, six-cylinder, 485 horsepower engine.

The 911 GT3 Cup is the world’s most widely produced GT racing car. It will be racing in the 2017 season of the Ultra 94 GT3 Cup Challenge Canada.