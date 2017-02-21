Chevy’s 2017 Camaro ZL1 nearly edges 200 mph

February 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DETROIT—The 2017 Camaro ZL1 is officially the fastest model in the iconic pony car’s more than 50-year history.

Chevrolet announced Feb. 20 the top-end coupe recently topped out at 198 miles per hour (318 km/h) during trials at the High Speed Oval at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg GmBH’s proving ground.

“This test caps an impressive list of performance stats for the Camaro ZL1, which was designed to excel at everything,” said, Al Oppenheiser, Camaro’s chief engineer. “It’s the most capable—and fastest—Camaro ever.”

The ZL1 actually climbed over 200 mph, reaching 202.3 mph traveling in one direction, but managed just 193.3 mph in the other—leaving the Camaro’s average top speed at 198 mph when compensating for wind speed.

Contributing to the new Camaro’s top speed are a number of aerodynamic features designed to reduce lift without creating too much drag. The coupe includes a stanchion rear spoiler as opposed to a blade-style spoiler, as well as an auxiliary transmission oil cooler cover that Chevy says reduces front-end lift with no drag penalty.

The ZL1 is available with a 10-speed automatic transmission, or a six-speed manual transmission. The coupe’s supercharged LT4 engine delivers 650 horsepower.

The top-end Camaro starts at US$63,435 south of the border or C$69,300 in Canada.