Catapult Environmental announces water treatment facility in northeast B.C.

March 8, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

CALGARY—A new facility aims to reduce the environmental impact of activity in one of Canada’s busiest gas producing regions.

Calgary-based water management firm Catapult Environmental Inc. announced Mar. 8 that it has signed an agreement with oil and gas producer Crew Energy Inc., to design and build a water treatment facility in northeast B.C.

This facility will allow Catapult to treat flow-back and produced water. The treated water will be re-used for oil and gas operations, thereby minimizing fresh water consumption and water disposal.

Catapult will own and operate the treatment plant, which will be located in the centre of Crew Energy’s operations in the Montney shale formation, a massive geological feature straddling the B.C. and Alberta border that is rich in natural gas and oil.

The plant will serve Crew Energy’s development plans in the area, and is expected to take one year to build.

“This water management facility will save Crew approximately 50 per cent per well on future water management costs. The facility and the associated water strategy for reduction of freshwater use places Catapult and Crew at the forefront of sustainable, environmentally conscious water management in Canada,” said Michael Wood, president and CEO of Catapult.