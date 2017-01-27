Canadian bus manufacturer New Flyer opens new parts plant in New York

January 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—New Flyer Industries Inc. has opened a new parts manufacturing and assembly plant in Jamestown, N.Y.

The Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer’s U.S. subsidiary threw open the doors at the new site southwest of Buffalo Jan. 26. Totaling 40,000 sq. ft., it will build components for New Flyer’s popular line of Xcelsior buses and create about 40 new jobs in the western New York city.

“We have been actively looking to expand our presence within the U.S. and specifically the State of New York to enhance our state content and support the local economy,” Paul Soubry, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Further the New Flyer team is now working with our motor coach subsidiary MCI, to evaluate opportunities to manufacture motor coach components at the same facility.”

New Flyer said the New York expansion takes advantage of the state’s START-UP NY program, which is designed to bring businesses to New York by offering tax breaks for facilities located near certain college or university campuses.

The Canadian company did not release the cost of the investment, but said it leased a commercial building for an initial five years.

New Flyer said the plant has capacity to supply components for 10 Xcelsior buses each week. The parts will be shipped to the company’s plant in St Cloud, Minnesota for assembly.