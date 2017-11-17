Bus maker New Flyer invest $28M in new parts fabrication plant in Kentucky

November 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—The American division of Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries Inc. is setting up a new 300,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

The bus manufacturer plans to invest approximately US$28 million in the plant, which will build components for transit buses and motor coaches.

New Flyer expects the project to create 550 new jobs, adding to its already-extensive U.S. footprint.

“As we continue with our goal of designing, manufacturing and supporting the industry’s best transit buses and motor coaches, we believe that owning and control of the fabrication of key parts of our supply chain (where we own the drawings and the intellectual property) are fundamental to our competitiveness and controlling overall cost, time, and quality,” Paul Soubry, the company’s president and CEO said in a statement.

The bus maker said it picked Kentucky for the new parts facility due to its available workforce, lower operation costs and location. The central U.S. state also plans to support the project with a number of tax incentives.

Early production at the plant should get underway in the second quarter of next year, though the site isn’t scheduled to reach full production until the end of 2019.