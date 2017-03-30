Bird Construction to start building $106M Hamilton biosolids facility this summer

March 30, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—Bird Construction Inc. announced Mar. 29 that it has executed a contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a $106-million biosolids facility for the City of Hamilton.

Bird has a 50 per cent interest in the construction joint venture, Harbour City Solutions, that will design and build the project.

Harbour City Solutions, which also includes Synargo Technologies Inc., Andritz Separation Inc., Cole Engineering, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd. and AIM Environmental Group, was selected to manage the project by Hamilton’s municipal government on Jan. 31.

The Hamilton biosolids facility will use a thermal drying process, called torrefaction, to transform biomass into pellets which will be used as fertilizer or fuel. The plant will process up to 60,000 wet tonnes per year of biosolids over the 30-year term of the contract.

Bird expects to start site preparation this summer with full construction commencing shortly thereafter. The facility is expected to be operational in the spring of 2020.

In February, full operations got underway at Airex Energy’s biosolids torrefaction plant in Bécancour, Quebec, the country’s first.