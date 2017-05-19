ABB to inaugurate $70M Montréal campus next week

May 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Swiss-based energy and automation giant ABB will inaugurate its new $70 million headquarters in Montréal on May 24.

The new 300,000 square feet campus will house the company’s Canadian corporate headquarters, as well as research and development, manufacturing, assembly and testing activities.

ABB says the facility will also consolidate its Québec energy value chain and bring its 700 employees in Montréal, currently spread across six locations, under one roof.

The campus is situated in Technoparc Montréal, a science hub established in 1987.

The company believes its new facility, which includes spaces for technological demonstrations, client training areas and manufacturing equipment, will contribute to the Canadian innovation ecosystem and help strengthen Montréal’s leadership in transport electrification.

“This project, which is part of our 2020 global strategy, aims to promote greater collaboration, and increase efficiency and organizational synergy between teams,” said Nathalie Pilon, president and CEO of ABB Canada.

Pilon continued, “The investment will allow us to continue improving our operational effectiveness and contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology in collaboration with our business partners, and with the academic and research sectors with whom we have long collaborated. It also underscores our ongoing commitment to the city of Montreal and to the local market.”

ABB provides equipment and systems to service industry, utilities, transport and infrastructure. The company’s products and services are utilized by a wide swath of industries, from food and beverage to life sciences.