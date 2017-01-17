Ontario man dies after being crushed between two trailers

January 17, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CAMPBELLFORD, Ont.—Police say a man has died in an industrial accident in Campbellford, Ont., northwest of Trenton, Ont.

They say the incident occurred Jan. 16 at Mintech Marketing.

Provincial police Const. Steve Bates says a man was working between two parked transport trailers when one of the unit’s front legs slipped, and the trailer slid into the other trailer.

The man was trapped between the two units, and died.

A coroner was called to the scene and the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.