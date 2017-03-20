Feds head to seafood expo in Boston to boost exports

March 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—The Government of Canada is sending a delegation to Seafood Expo North America, March 19-21 in Boston, to promote the growing export trade of fish and seafood.

Seafood Expo North America is the largest trade show of its kind in North America, and according to the federal government, it presents a great opportunity to promote Canada’s seafood products and responsible fisheries management practices.

Federal officials will also meet with fisheries associations and environmental non-government organizations, to hold a roundtable on Canada’s plan to achieve its marine conservation targets—by protecting 5 per cent of marine and coastal areas by 2017 and 10 per cent by 2020.

Feds will also meet with provincial ministers responsible for fisheries and aquaculture, to advance sector specific objectives.

Canada exported a record $6.6 billion worth of fish and seafood products in 2016, up 10 per cent from 2015.

The U.S. remains our largest export market, accounting for 65 per cent of our exports—worth $4.3 billion. Canada is also the largest supplier of fish and seafood to the U.S.

Canada’s top exports in 2016 were lobster, Atlantic salmon, snow/queen crab and shrimp. These species accounted for 67 per cent, $4.4 billion, of the total value of exports.

Exports of all Canadian aquaculture products in 2016 achieved a record $1 billion, up almost 40 per cent from 2015.

“Demand for Canadian aquaculture products continues to grow in markets as diverse as the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore; yet we have much still to accomplish,” said Ruth Salmon, executive director, Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance.

“Global demand is growing, and Canada’s variety, quality, value and sustainability will help meet that demand,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.