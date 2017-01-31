Home Depot taps into Texas wind farm, signaling first investment in wind power

January 31, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

ATLANTA—The Home Depot announced today its first major investment in a wind-powered renewable energy project.

The Atlanta based home improvement giant inked a 20-year power purchase agreement with EDP Renewables North America, a contract which allows Home Depot to purchase 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity a year from a Texas wind farm that EDP Renewables owns and operates.

The Los Mirasoles Wind Farm is located in Hidalgo and Starr Counties, northeast of McAllen, Texas.

The farm produces enough power to provide more than 70,000 average U.S. homes with clean electricity each year.

Home Depot partnered with EDP Renewables for the Texas development in 2016, a company which operates globally with 41 wind farms across North America.

Home Depot aims to procure 135 MW of various renewable energy sources by the end of 2020.