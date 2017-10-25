Quebec packaging firm Kruger wraps up work on $250M Trois-Rivieres retrofit

October 25, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que.—Kruger Inc. has completed a major upgrade project at its mill in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

The company, which makes packaging material and tissue products, invested $250 million over two years to rebuild one of the plant’s paper machines to produce linerboard as opposed to newsprint.

Kurger will continue manufacturing newsprint on one of the site’s other machines, but said the shift will meet increasing customer demand for ultra-lightweight packaging.

The retrofitted paper machine is expected to produce 360,000 metric tonnes of XTR linerboard, a product Kruger said has never before been manufactured in North America. Part of the production total will be sent to the company’s packaging plants in LaSalle, Que. and Brampton, Ont., while the remainder will be sold to other packagers across Canada and the U.S.