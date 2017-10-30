Packaging manufacturer Cascades invests $21M to expand two Quebec plants

October 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que.—Cascades Inc. is scaling up two of its Quebec operations with a $21 million investment.

The company said. Oct. 30 it has earmarked $15 million for its Drummondville, Que. site and another $6 million for an expansion of its Kingsey Falls, Que. facility.

The project will add new floor space at the packaging manufacturer’s Drummondville plant as well as a high-performance rPET film manufacturing line. The production line will become the first of its kind in Canada and uses recycled plastic to produce a new type of container that helps meat last longer on store shelves. Upgrades at Cascades’ Kingsey Falls plant include a new extrusion line and a pair of new recycling production lines.

“The strategic investments announced today will strengthen Cascades’ position in the food packaging segment, by increasing our production capacity thus providing the tools to increase our market share,” Mario Plourde, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Plourde also said the investments will create 10 new jobs.

Along with company funds, Investissement Québec has committed $6 million to support the project.