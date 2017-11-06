Organic food firm Hain Celestial spending $10M to build new plant east of Toronto

November 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

QUINTE WEST, Ont.—A New York-based business that makes organic food and personal care products plans to invest just short of $10 million to set up a new manufacturing plant east of Toronto.

The Hain Celestial Group’s Canadian subsidiary, which produces about 25 different brands, such as Yves Veggie Cuisine, Terra Chips and Live Clean personal care products, said the project will create 26 new jobs in Quinte West, just outside Belleville, Ont.

“Our company is at a pivotal point of growth, and this investment provides us the ability to expand in Ontario,” Beena Goldenberg, the CEO of Hain Celestial Canada, said in a statement. “We are confident that the investment we are making in this project will help increase our production capacity and enhance our competitive position.”

Hain Celestial plans to buy new blending, cooking and packaging equipment for the site, which will cover 35,000 sq. ft.

To fund the project, the company has set aside approximately $8.5 million; it will also receive $1.4 million from the Ontario government to put toward the new manufacturing operation.

Along with the new facility in Quinte West, Hain Celestial will continue operations at plants in Mississauga, Ont. and Delta, B.C.

The company expects to open the new plant by the summer of 2020.